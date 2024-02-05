Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 303,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 209,037 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

