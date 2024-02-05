Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $129,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $408.69 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $438.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.44 and its 200-day moving average is $401.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.