Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.98 on Monday. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.