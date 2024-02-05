Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

