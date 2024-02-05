ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

