Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.83 on Monday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.