Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $77.85.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

