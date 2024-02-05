Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Timken worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Timken by 96.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TKR shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $85.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

