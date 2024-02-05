Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
NYSE:LAD opened at $297.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.65. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
