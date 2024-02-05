Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LAD opened at $297.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.65. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

