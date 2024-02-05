Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $268.01 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

