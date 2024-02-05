Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 754.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.3 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,519.65 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,552.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,434.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,403.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

