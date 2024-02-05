Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $126.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.71. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

