Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 361,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 93,979 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.75 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

