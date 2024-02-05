Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,167 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $93.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

