Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI opened at $108.32 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

