O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.78, for a total transaction of $1,474,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,517,925.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.78, for a total transaction of $1,474,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,517,925.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,068,832 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,047.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $975.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $951.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $776.43 and a 52 week high of $1,054.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

