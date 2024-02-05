O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,047.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $776.43 and a 12 month high of $1,054.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $975.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $951.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,213 shares of company stock worth $13,068,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

