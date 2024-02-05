ORIX (IX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ORIX Stock Down 0.6 %

IX opened at $96.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. ORIX has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ORIX by 20,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

