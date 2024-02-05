Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

