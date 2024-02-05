Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $92.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Insider Activity
In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
