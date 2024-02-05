Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $92.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Otter Tail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

