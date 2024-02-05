Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OVV stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

