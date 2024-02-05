Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.4 %

OVV stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

