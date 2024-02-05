Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $155.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $156.28.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

