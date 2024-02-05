PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.64% of PACCAR worth $730,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PACCAR by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,895,000 after acquiring an additional 523,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,849,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,650,000 after acquiring an additional 98,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,407 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $103.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $103.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

