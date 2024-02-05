PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $30,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $103.12 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

