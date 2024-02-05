Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $315.00

Shares of Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 314.50 ($4.00), with a volume of 141728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($3.97).

Pantheon International Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,906.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 306.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.33.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

