PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $60.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 505,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,300 shares of company stock worth $206,411. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.