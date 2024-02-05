PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $60.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.54.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
