Peloton Interactive, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,310 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.