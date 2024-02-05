Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,274 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Pembina Pipeline worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBA. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $34.14 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

