PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennantPark Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 295,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 798,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $450.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.27.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -161.54%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.