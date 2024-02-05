PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNNT opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $450.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.54. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -161.54%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 143.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

