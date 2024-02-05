PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE PFSI opened at $93.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In other news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,072,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,217.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,301 shares of company stock worth $20,247,015. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

