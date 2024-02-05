Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $146.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.29. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

