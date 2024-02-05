Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $322,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

General Mills stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

