Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $347,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,733,000 after purchasing an additional 166,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $83.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $83.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

