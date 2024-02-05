Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $251,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.281 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

