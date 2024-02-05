Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.88 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.