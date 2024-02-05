Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,777,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

