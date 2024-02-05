Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

