Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 758 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $323.84 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

