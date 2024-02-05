Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 1,176 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $92.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.71.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

