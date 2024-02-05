Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 1,250 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $87.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

