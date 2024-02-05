Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $370,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Lennox International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $419.98 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.00 and a 52-week high of $458.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.32 and its 200 day moving average is $394.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.