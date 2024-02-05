Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,459 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,459 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after acquiring an additional 402,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

