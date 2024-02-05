Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,175 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $69.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

