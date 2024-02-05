Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

