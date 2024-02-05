Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after buying an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

DG stock opened at $136.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.