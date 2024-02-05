Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $71,000 Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wipro Stock Up 1.2 %
Wipro stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.39.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
