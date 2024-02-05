Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

