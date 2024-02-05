Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

